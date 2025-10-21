Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 83 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.9% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% during the second quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $1,320.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,310.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,300.81.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,160.01 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,141.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1,046.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total value of $13,565,933.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 251,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,267,354.71. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total transaction of $4,978,539.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. This trade represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

