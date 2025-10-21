Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 460 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Caterpillar by 49.2% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $450.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Melius raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Erste Group Bank raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $540.00 to $612.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.40.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $8,673,808.14. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 448,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,457,335.17. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,985 shares of company stock worth $25,559,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $531.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $455.85 and a 200-day moving average of $393.23. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $544.99. The company has a market capitalization of $249.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

