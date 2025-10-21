iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Acquired by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $26,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 283,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $358,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $208.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $209.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

