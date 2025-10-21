Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Purchases 876 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ehrlich Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $208.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.98 and a 200 day moving average of $196.15. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

