Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,735 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,341,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,664 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 91.2% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,017,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,214,000 after buying an additional 1,439,584 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $116,279,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,047,000 after purchasing an additional 802,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,743,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,849,000 after purchasing an additional 633,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.70 and its 200 day moving average is $104.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.60.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

