Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Sold by IMG Wealth Management Inc.

IMG Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $256.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.64.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.