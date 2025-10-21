4,944 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Bought by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.26. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

