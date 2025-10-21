Fiduciary Family Office LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Fiduciary Family Office LLC decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $230.09 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.39 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $258.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.58 and a 200-day moving average of $241.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $14,673,021.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 627,717,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,962,688,182.75. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,343,079 shares of company stock valued at $566,860,634 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.17.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

