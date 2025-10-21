Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 476 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

VOO stock opened at $617.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $619.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

