apricus wealth LLC Invests $212,000 in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC

apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Palacios Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,170,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 849.0% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 370,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 331,538 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of GBTC stock opened at $86.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.80. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $51.83 and a 12 month high of $99.12.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.