Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Sells 1,747 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $330.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $332.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

