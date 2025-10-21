Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by Ardent Capital Management Inc.

Ardent Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 6.0% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. UBS Group set a $408.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $407.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.76.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 1.8%

SYK opened at $381.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $379.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $145.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $329.16 and a 52 week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

