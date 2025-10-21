Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Purchased by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 560,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,025,000 after buying an additional 56,274 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VLO opened at $160.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.44. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $178.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $181.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.27.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

