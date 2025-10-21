Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up about 1.7% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 48,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 19,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $50.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.83.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

