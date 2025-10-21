Brokerages Set Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) PT at $92.21

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of CL opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $76.68 and a 12 month high of $100.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average is $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 86.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

