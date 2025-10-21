iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 94,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $88.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.65. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

