Probity Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $182.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

