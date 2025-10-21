Klingman & Associates LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,473.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho set a $112.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.04.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $100.97 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $76.22 and a one year high of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.41.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,467.06. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $500,303.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,925.32. The trade was a 63.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.