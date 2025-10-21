Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 549 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 59.5% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 188.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in Citigroup by 75.4% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in Citigroup by 39.4% in the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 22.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.2%

Citigroup stock opened at $99.18 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.59. The stock has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

