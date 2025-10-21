Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 2,016 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,698 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its holdings in Intel by 8.4% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 6,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $39.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

