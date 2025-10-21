The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Bought by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $143.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.11. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.73 and a 52-week high of $146.46. The company has a market cap of $159.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.