Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 41 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 2,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total value of $5,600,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. The trade was a 51.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. The trade was a 26.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.9%

GD opened at $337.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics Corporation has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.