American Express Company $AXP Shares Purchased by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.26.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $349.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $243.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $350.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.01%.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $18,360,145.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,527.47. This trade represents a 87.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,343,574.81. This trade represents a 15.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

