Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB Shares Purchased by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,878,000 after buying an additional 1,339,413 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $106,458,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after buying an additional 718,720 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,185,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,351,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,406,000 after purchasing an additional 687,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $120.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $118.18 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

