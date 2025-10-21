The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 108.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 47.3% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 200.2% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $265.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.49. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.23 and a 12-month high of $287.95.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $269.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.31.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

