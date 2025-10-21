International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 427 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,587,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,293,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $2,381,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Snowflake by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 60,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $3,900,134,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $2,634,219.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 241,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,986,649.88. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 2,976 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.01, for a total value of $702,365.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,436 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,240.36. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,182,434 shares of company stock valued at $270,280,661. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $245.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a PE ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.46 and its 200 day moving average is $203.20. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.23 and a fifty-two week high of $255.39.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Snowflake from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.24.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

