Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires 348 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 748.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.69, for a total transaction of $10,505,037.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,537,048.04. This trade represents a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $163,652,829.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,144,398.29. This represents a 81.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,182,434 shares of company stock worth $270,280,661 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $219.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.24.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $245.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a PE ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 1.21. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.23 and a twelve month high of $255.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.20.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

