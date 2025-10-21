Clune & Associates LTD. Has $5.48 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Clune & Associates LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Clune & Associates LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clune & Associates LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $119.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

