Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 51,696 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 309,400 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Friday Financial boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Friday Financial now owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.