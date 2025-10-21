Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 2,261 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $68.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average is $63.90. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

