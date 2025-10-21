Divergent Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 284.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.29. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $86.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.7001 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.