Divergent Planning LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $95.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average of $92.95.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

