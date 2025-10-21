VCI Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in The Boeing Company $BA

VCI Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $378,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,327 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth $98,984,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Boeing by 243.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 754,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $128,689,000 after purchasing an additional 535,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 938.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556,814 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $116,669,000 after purchasing an additional 503,193 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.20.

Boeing Trading Up 1.8%

Boeing stock opened at $216.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.79. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.