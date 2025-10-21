Whittier Trust Co. Has $39.77 Million Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,706 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 143,581 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $39,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 28,684.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average is $98.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at $106,255,856.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,855,781.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,412,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,737,000.84. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,038 shares of company stock worth $14,869,054 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.63.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

