Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,647 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,063 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 267.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 55.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.63.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at $108,861,082.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $166,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 644,418 shares in the company, valued at $69,249,158.28. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,038 shares of company stock valued at $14,869,054. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.16. The company has a market capitalization of $853.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

