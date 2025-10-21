Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 22,719 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,719 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $66,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $157.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $245.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.79%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.