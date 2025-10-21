DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Sells 196 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,080,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,953,000 after buying an additional 222,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,259,000 after acquiring an additional 531,068 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,810,000 after acquiring an additional 442,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $187.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.09. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $188.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

