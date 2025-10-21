Advantage Trust Co Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Advantage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:MO opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.98 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.52. The firm has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Get Our Latest Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.