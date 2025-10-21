Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Invests $258,000 in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 75.2% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 585.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.4%

BAC opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $385.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.