Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Novartis AG $NVS

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for approximately 0.9% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 60.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,252 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 12,664.1% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,383,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,606,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 422,869 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $24,763,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 38.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,560,000 after purchasing an additional 86,351 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.33.

Novartis Price Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $131.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.80. The company has a market cap of $278.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $133.55.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.