Advantage Trust Co Acquires 400 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Advantage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $505,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.1% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $84.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.41. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 105.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.