Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 2.5% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $74,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Accenture by 63.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,793,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,912,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,577 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 2,782.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,445,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,135 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $880,960,000 after purchasing an additional 537,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $242.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.85 and a 200 day moving average of $278.44. The stock has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Evercore ISI set a $280.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Argus set a $370.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.22.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

