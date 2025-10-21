PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Stake Boosted by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.0%

PEP opened at $153.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.29. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 108.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

