Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $86.10 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,986,087 shares of the natural resource company's stock after selling 655,042 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 1.1% of Phoenix Financial Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Phoenix Financial Ltd.'s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $86,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,959,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 27,635,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,046,280,000 after buying an additional 6,054,537 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,140.8% in the first quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 5,929,623 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $224,496,000 after buying an additional 5,665,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,421,549,000 after buying an additional 5,661,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,942,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $830,726,000 after buying an additional 2,642,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $50.12.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

