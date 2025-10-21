Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 130 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.8% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Blackstone by 5.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 180,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $215.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.26.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $160.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 110.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $8,829,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,015,742.72. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $3,686,390.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 453,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,814,720.56. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,538,345 shares of company stock worth $65,046,628 and have sold 16,984,634 shares worth $155,181,346. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

