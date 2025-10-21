Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $256.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.64. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.