Phoenix Financial Ltd. Acquires 1,266 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $617.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $768.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $602.86 and its 200-day moving average is $563.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $619.60.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

