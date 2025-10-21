Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9%
Shares of SCHA opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.64.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
