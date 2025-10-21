Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of SCHA opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.64.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.