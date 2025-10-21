Klingman & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,306,572,000 after purchasing an additional 361,136 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,515,847,000 after buying an additional 1,021,496 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $838,640,000 after acquiring an additional 261,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 4.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,086,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $776,871,000 after acquiring an additional 83,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $750,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30,329 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $381.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $379.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.09. The stock has a market cap of $145.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $329.16 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Wall Street Zen raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $407.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $415.00 to $407.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.76.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

