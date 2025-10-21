Klingman & Associates LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,324 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $664,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 181,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.83. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

